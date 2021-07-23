Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of £541.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

