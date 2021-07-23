Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,193 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on POST. increased their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

POST opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

