Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 65.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 470.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

