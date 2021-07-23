Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $832,000 Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,083,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,188,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $42,749,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of HLF opened at $50.89 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.32.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.