Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after acquiring an additional 196,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $67,374,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

