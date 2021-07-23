Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 16,452 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 186.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,488 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,411,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3,962.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 338,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

