Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 3,536 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $521.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.26. The company has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.35 and a 12-month high of $522.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.