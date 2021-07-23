McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.23. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

