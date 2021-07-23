McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,901 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,612 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 199,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 123,928 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 247,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 124,298 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 111,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 53,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Shares of APH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.14. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

