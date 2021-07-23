McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises 1.0% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HTGC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,794. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

