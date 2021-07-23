McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.68. 156,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,378,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

