Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.15 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDXF opened at $6.22 on Monday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

