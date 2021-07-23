Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.18

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.13, with a volume of 99882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DR. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$251.34 million and a PE ratio of 53.83.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.5954774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.56%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

