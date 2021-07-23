Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

