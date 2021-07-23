Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $261,160.62 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $261,160.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,138,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,827,226.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.10. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

