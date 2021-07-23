MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

MEGEF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 19,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

