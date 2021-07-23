MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.86.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

TSE MEG opened at C$8.09 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.