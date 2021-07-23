MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.
TSE MEG traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.43. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -28.89.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
