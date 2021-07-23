MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

TSE MEG traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.43. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -28.89.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

