Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $877,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after buying an additional 961,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 820,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,060,876. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.