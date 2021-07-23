Melvin Capital Management LP Has $31.81 Million Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Melvin Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,024,867 shares during the quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Coupa Software worth $31,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.21. 5,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.26 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.84. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $295,109.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at $662,049.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,947,558 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

