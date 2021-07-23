Melvin Capital Management LP Invests $225.53 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,525,000. Melvin Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.86% of Bill.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $3,303,252.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,056,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $4,961,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,236 shares of company stock valued at $35,196,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.94. 2,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $204.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.46 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

