Melvin Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,090,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.42. 498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.30.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

