Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

NASDAQ EBSB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.96. 167,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,532. The firm has a market cap of $996.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBSB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

