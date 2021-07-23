Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,799,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Roblox makes up 73.3% of Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Roblox as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,186,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 68,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.