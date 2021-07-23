Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,037 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MESA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 106.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

