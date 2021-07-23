Metis Price Tops $5.64 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Metis coin can now be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00016726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $80,741.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metis has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.47 or 0.00876820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

