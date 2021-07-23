MGE Energy (MGEE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) "

7/20/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/24/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/21/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

MGEE stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after buying an additional 215,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after buying an additional 151,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 80,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

