Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Boosted by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 647,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,133,000 after buying an additional 225,210 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,539,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 369,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,222,380. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

