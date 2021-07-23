Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Engine NO. 1 LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Engine NO. 1 LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,177 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.2% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

