Millennium Management LLC Has $44.10 Million Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 2,499.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $44,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $5,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $508,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,876,452 shares of company stock valued at $154,659,860.

CRC traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $26.04. 311,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,270. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

