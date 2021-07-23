Millennium Management LLC Has $58.69 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,434,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,006 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $58,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NiSource by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,628 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after acquiring an additional 360,590 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 962,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,307,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NI opened at $24.97 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

