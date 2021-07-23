Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,109 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Graco worth $46,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Graco by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graco by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Graco by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Graco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,456. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.