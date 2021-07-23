Millennium Management LLC Purchases 116,243 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 176.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $69,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,833,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $470.92 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $470.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

