Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Envista worth $64,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,911 shares of company stock worth $3,362,955 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVST opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.