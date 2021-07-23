Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,055,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,161,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SRNGU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 127,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,112. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.