Minerals Operating Dorchester Purchases 5,000 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,775 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $16.67 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.09.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 72,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 55,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.