MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMT. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

