MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Nutrien by 156.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 9.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,991,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,317,000 after buying an additional 178,938 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,857,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

