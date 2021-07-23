MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Saia by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Saia by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Saia by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 8,558.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

Saia stock opened at $200.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.36. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

