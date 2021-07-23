MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,023 First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44.

