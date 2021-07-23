MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

IIF stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

