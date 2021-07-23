MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 33.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $14,612,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $11,720,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI opened at $82.30 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

