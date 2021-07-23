MML Investors Services LLC Sells 381 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,043 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

