Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Hits $0.0493

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $312,915.14 and approximately $164,296.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022770 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001610 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002500 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000895 BTC.

