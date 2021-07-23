Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at Royal Bank of Canada

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 317.86 ($4.15).

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 261.20 ($3.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.34. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.91%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

