Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.
GLUE opened at $22.16 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.77.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile
