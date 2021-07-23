Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

GLUE opened at $22.16 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

