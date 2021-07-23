Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €222.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €222.00 ($261.18) target price from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €232.42 ($273.43).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €208.85 ($245.71) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €214.49. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

