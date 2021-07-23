Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.71.

BHG opened at $12.87 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

