Morgan Stanley Has $326.11 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.42% of Upstart worth $326,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $116.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.72. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.