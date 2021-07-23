Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $382,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

PRU opened at $99.45 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.